Mumbai: Bigg Boss diva Shehnaaz Gill continues to be the undisputed queen of Indian television.

`India Forums’ has released the latest celebrity ranking list. Shehnaaz has grabbed the number one position again. Jannat Zubair Rahmani defeated Tejasswi Prakash to occupy the second position. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is at 4th spot followed by Anushka Sen.

Here is the list of the top 10 celebrities of the week (October 10 to 16):

Shehnaaz Gill

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Tejasswi Prakash

Kapil Sharma

Anushka Sen

Faisal Shaikh

Jennifer Winget

Avneet Kaur

Munawar Faruqui

Mahira Sharma