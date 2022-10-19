Mumbai: Bigg Boss diva Shehnaaz Gill continues to be the undisputed queen of Indian television.
`India Forums’ has released the latest celebrity ranking list. Shehnaaz has grabbed the number one position again. Jannat Zubair Rahmani defeated Tejasswi Prakash to occupy the second position. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is at 4th spot followed by Anushka Sen.
Here is the list of the top 10 celebrities of the week (October 10 to 16):
Shehnaaz Gill
Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Tejasswi Prakash
Kapil Sharma
Anushka Sen
Faisal Shaikh
Jennifer Winget
Avneet Kaur
Munawar Faruqui
Mahira Sharma