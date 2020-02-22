Latest News
Tihar jail writes to Nirbhaya convicts on last meeting with family before hanging
New Delhi: The Tihar Jail authorities have written to all the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case in connection with their last meeting with their family members. The jail authorities stated that convicts Akshay and Vinay have been asked that when they would want to meet their kin. On the other hand, the authorities informed the other two death-row convicts Mukesh and Pawan that they have already met their families before February 1 death warrant. So far the letter has been written to the convicts only.
In the meantime, the jail authorities also wrote to Uttar Pradesh Jail administration requesting to send the hangman two days before March 3, when the four convicts will be hanged. The official further shared, that Jail administration is monitoring Vinay more after he attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell on February 16. Vinay`s behaviour has changed the most, the official added.
On February 17, a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants for March 3, 2020 at 6:00 am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, observing that deferring the execution any further would be “sacrilegious” to the rights of the victim for expeditious justice. It had issued fresh warrants against death row convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay Kumar (31). This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against them.
The court noted that death warrants were earlier issued on January 7 and the execution was later deferred twice, i.e., on January 17 and January 31.
Nirbhaya’s mother expressed the hope that the four convicts would finally be hanged on March 3.
The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order. Then the trial court, on January 31, stayed, “till further orders” the execution of the four convicts as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies.
The court said “there cannot be any quarrel with the proposition that protection under Article 21 (no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law) of Constitution is available to the convicts till their last breath.”
Vinay’s lawyer told the court that the convict was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, adding he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out.
The court rejected the ground of “mental illness”, saying that the issues was raised before the apex court and it rejected the plea on the basis of the report submitted by the doctors, who said the convict was “psychologically well adjusted” and the “general condition of the petitioner is stable”.
Mukesh told the court that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover, after which it appointed advocate Qazi to represent him.
Gold mine with 5 times India’s current reserve found in UP’s Sonbhadra
New Delhi :Gold deposits of around 3000 tonnes and worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore have been found in Maoist-hit Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.
The data by the World Gold Council shows India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The new reserves are almost five times that amount and estimated to be worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore.
Officers of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) said on Friday that the gold deposits were found in Son Pahadi and Hardi areas of Sonbhadra.
District mining officer KK Rai said while speaking to news agency PTI that GSI had been looking for the gold reserves in Sonbhadra almost two decades ago in 1992-93.
Rai also said the state government has expedited the process of leasing these mines. The process of geo-tagging has been started before the auction process for mining. E-tendering will be done as soon as the demarcation work is completed.
The official, according to Press Trust of India, said the deposits in Son Pahadi is estimated to be around of 2,943.26 tonnes and that at Hardi block is around 646.16 kilogram.
Besides gold, some other minerals have also been found in the area, Rai added.
News agency IANS reported a seven-member team has been formed for geo-tagging of mineral sites and that their report will be submitted to the department of mining, Lucknow by February 22.
Rai said, according to IANS, an assessment is being done to see how much land comes under the revenue and forest departments so that the process of seeking permission from the forest department for mining can begin.
GSI is conducting an aerial survey of the quarry area for which two helicopters have been deployed.
A geophysical survey using electromagnetic and spectrometer devices is underway by helicopter in many parts of the district.
Part of these instruments hangs under the helicopter which conducts a flying survey at an altitude of 60-80 meters above the ground surface.
The British reportedly were the first to initiate the process of finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra region.
Sonbhadra—the second largest district of Uttar Pradesh—is the only district in the country which shares borders with four states. It has Madhya Pradesh to the west, Chhattisgarh to the south, Jharkhand to the south-east and Bihar to the east.
Driver killed as truck falls into gorge in Ramban
Banihal:A truck driver was killed after his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early on Saturday morning, police said.
The deceased was identified as Jagdish Kumar (40), a resident of Udhampur district’s Ramnagar area, they said.
The truck, which was loaded with washing machines and refrigerators, was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. It skidded off the road and rolled down into a 400 feet deep gorge at Chamalwas near Banihal in Ramban around 5 am, a police official said.
Rescuers immediately swung into action and pulled out the driver’s body, he said.
The body was handed over to Kumar’s family after completion of legal formalities, the official said.
US-Taliban truce begins, raising hopes of peace deal
Washington :A week-long “reduction in violence” between the Taliban, the United States and Afghan security forces took effect on Friday, raising hopes for a resolution to the 18-year-long war.
The agreement struck during negotiations between US and Taliban representatives, if maintained, could secure a peace deal that would lead to a withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.
In a televised address, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the reduction in violence (RIV) would begin at midnight local time on Friday (19:30 GMT). The army will “remain on active defence status during the week”, he said.
Earlier, Javid Faisal, spokesman for Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, said Afghan forces will keep up normal military operations against other armed groups, such ISIL (ISIS) during the RIV period.
“Local government and security officials have been instructed by the president himself on how to follow the regulations agreed upon for the RIV period,” he said, adding that Afghan forces will also retaliate to any violation of the understanding.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that upon successful implementation of this agreement, the US would move to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29.
Soon after Pompeo’s announcement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the development and said both sides will invite senior representatives to take part in the peace deal “signing ceremony”.
The Taliban’s statement also said the signing of the peace deal would be followed by intra-Afghan talks with various political parties in the country.
The Afghan armed group, which was removed from power in a US-led invasion in 2001, has previously refused to speak directly to the Kabul government, which it denounces as a “US puppet”.
