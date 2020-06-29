Three militants killed in yet another south Kashmir encounter

116 militants killed in valley so far this year

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in a gunfight in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district early Monday morning.

A senior police officer said that three militants were killed in the gunfight which began after a joint team of Police, Army’s 19 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Khulchohar-Runipora area of Shangus, Anantnag.

As the joint team were near the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated, triggering off an encounter in which three ultras were killed.

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

With these three, the total number of militants killed in the valley so far this year has gone to 116 including six operational commanders of all militant outfits.

Today’s was the 13th encounter so far this month in which atleast 36 militants have been killed.

Hizb recieved a major jolt after its top commanders, including longest surviving operational commander Riyaz Naikoo, were killed this year.

Pertinently, last year till August 4, 133 militants were killed in the Valley. (GNS)