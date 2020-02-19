Connect with us

Three militants killed in Tral gunfight

Monitor News Bureau

Published

1 hour ago

on

Pulwama, Feb 19: At least three militants were killed in an encounter that raged between forces and militants in Diver village of Tral area in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

Police official said that the gunfight broke out after a Cordon and Search Operation was launched in the village following specific inputs about the presence of the militants.

As forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter, he said, adding that in the ensuing encounter, three militants were killed.

 

Three dead bodies along with the weapons were recovered from the encounter spot, official said, adding that the slain militants are believed to be locals and their identification is being ascertained.(KNO)

