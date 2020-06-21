Three militants killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: Three militants have been killed in an ongoing operation at Zunimar area of Srinagar.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VIjay Kumar said that three unidentified militant has been killed so far, while searches are still going on.

Earlier IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while talking to media said that we tried to persuade militants to surrender, infact we brought their parents too on the encounter site but they rejected the offer.

One among the trapped militant is involved in last month attack at Pandach area of Ganderbal, in which two BSF personnel were killed, the IGP added.

Meanwhile Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar as Precaution measures.(GNS)