Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Srinagar: Three militants were killed on Wednesday in an overnight encounter in Sugan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Official sources said that three militants were killed during a gunfight, However their identity couldn’t be ascertained yet, they said.

As per the sources all the three slain militants are locals, two from Hizb and one from Al-Badr.

The operation was suspended late night on Tuesday due to darkness, however operation again resumed with the first light of this morning.

A police officer said that on Tuesday evening when militants were trapped after being encircled by forces, they were offered chance to surrender, however they refused the offer.

Earlier, According to the reports reaching GNS, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Sighanpora .

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.(GNS)