Kashmir
Three Kashmiri students held on sedition charges in Bangalore
Bengaluru, Feb 15: Three students from Kashmir studying at a private engineering college in Hubballi district of Karnataka were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on a messaging platform, police said on Saturday.
Police said, according to preliminary information, the students are from Shopianin Kashmir and action has been taken on the basis of a complaint from the college management.
“We received information that three students hailing from Kashmir studying at the KLE Institute of Technology had raised slogans supporting Pakistan. They had made a video about it which has gone viral. Immediately our team headed by Inspector Gokul Road station went to thespot and arrested them,” Hubli-DharwadPolice Commissioner R Dileep said. Right wing activists, including those from Bajarang Dal who had gathered near the college, demanded stringent action against the three.
As the students were being taken to the police station with their faces covered, an activist tried to attack them, but police escorted them safely.
The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections relating to sedition and affecting communal harmony, the official said.
“We are investigating, and whatever comes out as per evidence, law and facts, we will take further action.
We will look into their background, whether anyone has tried to mislead them,” Dileep said, adding that the arrest should not be seen as action against any particular community or region.
According to officials, the selfie video of the three has gone viral as they posted it on Whatsapp.
In the video one of them can be purportedly seen initially uttering something with background music on, after which they chant ”Azadi” one after the other. Then joining chorus to the music that is playing, they purportedly say “Pakistan Zindabad.”
The music they played is said to be Pakistani military”s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) song, which police said needs to be ascertained.
The video seems to have been recorded at the college hostel, where the students were put up.
College Principal Basavaraj Anami said the college has given complaint to the police and the students will be suspended. The students were admitted under central quota and two are doing their first year civil engineering, while the other is a third year student in the same stream, he said.
According to him, the three had made the video and posted it on WhatsApp.
“It came to our notice in the morning, following which I called the students immediately to my office, and informed the police,” the principal told reporters.
“In the video, they have purportedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack anniversary yesterday,” he added.
Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who hails from the district, described the act unfortunate and demanded strict action against those involved.
Kashmir
Omar Abdullah PSA:SC notice to J&K; to hear plea on Mar 2
New Delhi, Feb 14: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday on a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.
A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear on March 2 Pilot’s plea challenging Abdullah’s detention.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Pilot in the apex court.
Pilot had on Monday approached the top court challenging her brother’s detention under the Public Safety Act, saying the order was “manifestly illegal” and there was no question of him being a “threat to the maintenance of public order”.
At the outset, the bench asked Sibal as to “what are the grounds of detention”.
Sibal referred to the dossier handed over to Abdullah by Superintendent of Police and said the grounds of detention are already mentioned there.
“Has any petition been filed in the Jammu and Kashmir high court by anybody on your behalf? Verify whether anything is pending there,” the bench told Sibal.
Sibal told the bench that nobody has filed anything in the high court on their behalf.
After issuing notice, the bench said the matter will be heard after three weeks.
Sibal urged the court that the matter be heard next week as it is a habeas corpus petition concerning liberty of an individual.
When Sibal said that it would delay the matter, the bench said,” you have waited for so long. Wait for 15 more days.
“It can’t be heard overnight,” the bench said and posted the matter fore hearing on March 2.
The plea has sought quashing of the February 5 order detaining Abdullah, former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, under the PSA and also sought his production before the court.
Pilot has said that exercise of powers by authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was “clearly mala fide to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is silenced”.
Kashmir
Govt orders probe in appointments made under sports category in 19 years
Srinagar, Feb 13: In a significant development, the government on Thursday ordered probe into all appointments made under sports category in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 19 years.
According to an administrative order issued today, the government has constituted a three -member committee to verify all appointments made under sports category in different departments since 2000.
Headed by Administrative Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the Secretary Sports Council and Additional Secretary (Vigilance) General Administration Department are members of the panel.
The committee, which will be serviced by the General Administration Department, has been directed to submit its report by March 31, 2020, reads an order issued by the government today.
Under SRO-349, 25 non-gazetted posts are reserved per calendar year for appointment of outstanding sportspersons who represent the country in international competitions or earn medal in senior National-level championships. The government is providing jobs to sportsmen from 1992 against the direct recruitment quota on calendar year basis.
The Sports Council is the competent authority for screening of candidates who apply for jobs under the sports quota. It is worthwhile to mention here that a few political parties recently alleged that backdoor appointments have been made under the sports quota in J&K.
Kashmir
Adopt new tourist business modules for better returns: Adv Sharma to JKTDC
Jammu, Feb 13:- Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma Thursday asked the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) to evolve new tourist business modules for the optimal utilization of its assets and for better returns.
The Advisor was speaking at the 90th Board of Directors meeting of the Corporation.
Financial Commissioner Finance, AK Mehta; Secretary Tourism Zubair Ahmed; MD JKTDC, Asgar Hussain, Director Tourism Jammu, RK Katoch and other senior officers attended the meeting.
The Advisor asked the officers to embark on new strategies; ensure optimum utilization of assets to make the corporation as one of the best models in the tourism industry of country.
“The Corporation should come up with innovative strategies for utilization of its assets and provide world class facilities to the tourists”, the Advisor added.
The Advisor also asked the Corporation to win the confidence of the customers with its reliable services, excellent marketing and by offering variety of products to increase the room occupancy and make its establishments as preferred place for the tourists.
The Advisor also asked the Corporation management to undertake valuation of its assets and also categorize the units in terms of revenue generations, so that the loss making units could be outsourced after proper bidding. He also directed for perusing pending court cases of the Corporation by effectively projecting its claims.
The meeting was apprised about various steps being taken by the JKTDC to improve business and address management issues.
The meeting was informed that the Corporation was set up in 1970 to provide basic infrastructure to tourists at prime locations.