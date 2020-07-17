by Monitor News Bureau and Monitor News Desk < 1 min read

Three Jaish militants killed, two soldiers injured in south Kashmir encounter

File Photo

Srinagar: Three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in an encounter in Nagnad, Chimmer area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS that three militants were killed in the gunfight.

 

He added that two army soldiers were also injured during the gunfight.

However the identity of militants is yet to be ascertained, the IGP added.

Pertinently, 133 militants have been killed so far this year in the valley equalling the number of militants killed last year before August 04.

Also Read

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 09 RR and of CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Nagnad Chimmer.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. (GNS)

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *