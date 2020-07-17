Three Jaish militants killed, two soldiers injured in south Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: Three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in an encounter in Nagnad, Chimmer area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS that three militants were killed in the gunfight.

He added that two army soldiers were also injured during the gunfight.

However the identity of militants is yet to be ascertained, the IGP added.

Pertinently, 133 militants have been killed so far this year in the valley equalling the number of militants killed last year before August 04.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 09 RR and of CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Nagnad Chimmer.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. (GNS)