Three days ahead of LAHDC polls, Union MoS Home announces big sops for Ladakh

7500 MW power generation projects, 5000 jobs, two smart cities soon

Leh, Oct 19 : Three days ahead of the crucial polls for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Ladakh, union minister of State for Home G K Reddy Monday offered a series of sops for the cold desert that includes 7500 MW power projects and 5000 jobs for the youth.

He also slammed Pakistan and China for interfering into the India’s internal affairs stating that no foreign country has any locus standi to intervene into the personal affairs of India and that not a an inch will be given away from Ladakh or any part of J&K to anyone.

Addressing a press conference at Leh, the union MoS for Home Reddy said that Ladakh has a huge potential for power generation and Government of India has identified projects that will generate 7500 MWs of electricity for the Union Territory.

“The power projects will serve the local population and will help farmers, industries,” Reddy said according to new agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), while urging the LAHDC voters to support BJP candidates stating that “We gave UT status to Ladakh to take it to the new heights of development that include, power, tele-communication, road, air connectivity along with education and health connectivity. All these sectors are being upgraded.”

The MoS said that Ladakh has great potential to serve as a best tourist destination. “We are exploring Ladakh’s tourist potential in a best way to boost its economy,” he said.

Reddy announced 5000 jobs for the youth stating that apart from this, whatever opportunities are available will be explored under a proper action plan in consultation with prime minister and home minister.

The announcements were made just three days ahead of the LAHDC polls that are slated for October 22. He also talked about the Zojila tunnel on which the work was started through first virtual blasting by union minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari, Reddy said that the long pending demand of Zojila Tunnel has been fulfilled and it will be Asia’s biggest tunnel that will reduce travel time and shall operate throughout the year.

As an in-charge minister of Lakdah UT, Reddy said that two cities in UT will be developed as smart cities and take them to development and air connectivity will be developed so that the tourism sector gets a boost.

Slamming Pakistan and China for intervening into the internal affairs of India, Reddy said that both China and Pakistan have no right to talk about India’s internal matters and Ladakh’s UT status.

“At the same time, the parties like Congress, PDP and NC are toeing anti-national line by speaking the same language as that of China and Pakistan, which is unfortunate,” he said.

Referring to Dr Farooq Abdullah, the union minister said that how can a senior political leader who is Member of Parliament (MP) during the escalating tensions with China in eastern Ladakh talk about China’s support to help in restoring Article 370 . “This is the language of rebels,” he said—(KNO)