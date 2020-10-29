Three BJP workers shot dead in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were on Thursday evening shot dead by the suspected militants in Y K Pora area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The slain BJP workers were identified as Yuva Morcha General Secretary Kulgam, Fida Hussain Itoo, Umar Hajjam-both residents of Y K Pora Qazigund and Haroron Beigh of Sopat area of Qazigund.

An official said that the militants fired upon three persons in Y K pora following which they were shifted to the Emergency hospital in Qazigund for treatment.

However, they said that the trio succumbed to their injuries.

Medical Superintendent of Emergency Hospital Qazigund, Dr Asima Nazeer said that the trio was brought dead to the hospital.

Meanwhile, officials said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)