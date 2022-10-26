Another celebrity has submitted to the will of Allah. British-American kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate has converted to Islam.

Andrew Tate announced on his official account of Gettr.

“This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert.”

If this is true, may Allah guide and accept Andrew Tate. pic.twitter.com/wQkZJV8VxY — The Haram Police 🚨 (@ModerateMozlems) October 23, 2022

Since Sunday, a video of Andrew Tate praying (Salah) at a mosque in Dubai has been making the rounds on various social media platforms.

In a video, Andrew is shown learning how to pray by renowned MMA fighter Tam Khan in Dubai.

UAE-based Hollywood actor, world-renowned MMA fighter, and successful entrepreneur, Tam Khan shared the prayer video with Tate on his accounts documented on social networking sites, on Saturday, commenting on it with the phrase ‘Praise be to God, to receive wide interaction and the admiration of thousands of followers.

Tam Khan wrote in a lengthy comment on the video, explaining the reasons for his participation and the purpose of it, “Brother Andrew is very sincere and his heart is with Islam. Let me clarify a few things. Why did I record us pray? Because it helps to post positivity,” stressing that it is the first time that Tate has prayed.

“Andrew could have said no, he knows this could hurt his already controversial situation on social media, but he did it himself. By God, it was a special visit to the mosque. Only he and I wanted it. We planned it days ago, but today he reminded me to go,” Khan said.

“I am glad that we did this so that people could see the real side of him, and this was his first time in the mosque, and what a way to start his journey, as we went on Saturday night to the mosque to pray, and I spoke at length about the Qur’an, hadiths and the actions of the Prophet Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and misconceptions about Islam, and so on.”

He pointed out that what they did was a way to motivate young children not to feel ashamed of being religious and praying.

“We agreed that it shouldn’t be shown on a podcast or anything else, because people would claim it was for influence or a fake following. No one is perfect, but thank God he has a good heart and pure intentions,” Khan said

He called on everyone who talks about Tate’s conversion. To allow Tate to announce it the way he wants and allow him to take his time, pointing out that changing the lifestyle is not a quick thing, but accepting the truth and believing that it is necessary, because tomorrow is never guaranteed, as he described it.