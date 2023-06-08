SRINAGAR: For those who spread hate, this should serve as an eye-opener.

Kashmiryat (pluralistic culture) was in full flow when Muslims in Anantnag celebrated the wedding of two pandit girls.

Pran Nath Bhat’s two daughters Sakshi and Sheetu got married at Sirhama, Bijbehara. The family has not migrated from Kashmir and has been living with their Muslim neighbors for ages.

Muslim women joined the celebration and sang `wanwun’. Young Muslim girls lined up along the road and showered flower petals on the guests.

Village reverberated with `Mahraza aaw, Maharaza aaw…’ when two grooms arrived in traditional attire. Local Muslim women beat Tumbakhnari and sang traditional Kashmiri songs to welcome the groom and the baratis. Young boys and girls took selfies with the bride and groom to express their love and affection.

“Kashmir is a land of Sufis and saints. From time immemorial, people have been living like brothers. They have joined each other in joy and sorrow. I am from the groom’s family and came from Pulwama. Similar scenes were witnessed at our home too,” said one of the pandit guests.

Not only Sirhama, but even Muslims also visited the homes of grooms at Sirnoo and Wahibugh in the Pulwama district. “Our Muslim neighbors too joined us in celebrations. During mehndiraat, people shared our joy with full enthusiasm,” said a relative of Kashmir pandit.

Hindu Welfare Society (HWS), an apex body of non-migrant Kashmiri pandits, said Kashmir is known for its brotherhood. “Muslims played a key role in the marriage of two girls. They not only celebrated the wedding but also helped with other chores. It was a heartwarming gesture. We have been living in harmony for ages,” said an HWS spokesman.

This is not the first time that Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits have shared joy and sorrows. Last year, Muslims in Ganderbal district celebrated the wedding of an orphan Kashmiri Pandit girl. Meenakshi Kumari, the late Pandit Mohan Lal’s daughter, got married in Lar village

Official figures reveal that around 41,117 migrant families from Kashmir are registered in Jammu, and 21,000 others in Delhi and other states. Of the total migrant families living in Jammu, 37,128 are Hindus, 2,246 Muslims, and 1,758 Sikhs.