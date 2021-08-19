The Kashmir Monitor impact: Milind Wagle wants to do commentary for local cricket matches

Srinagar: Veteran international commentator Milind Wagle had covered the famous one-day international between India and West Indies at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in 1983.

After reading The Kashmir Monitor story on live streaming of local cricket matches of Valley tournaments, Wagle has expressed a desire to do commentary for local matches again.

His comments have cheered up the admins and local commentators of the ‘JKSportstime’ page. The page streams local cricket matches live with ball-to-ball commentary and attract thousands of views.

“Will be glad to join in one day Nasir Dar, Jai hind,” Wagle commented on Facebook after local Urdu/ Hindi commentator Nasir Dar shared the Kashmir Monitor story on the growing popularity of cricket and streaming of matches in the Valley.

Dar, who is very popular locally, said Wagle’s words meant a lot for budding commentators like him.

“I have been following Milind Wagle right from my childhood and he is a commentator of international repute. His words mean a lot to me. In fact, we had sent a recording of my commentary to him for suggestions. He suggested that I need to work on my pronunciation and now his words of appreciation will encourage me to do better,” Dar told The Kashmir Monitor.

Administrator of the ‘JKSportstime’ Mushtaq Ahmad echoed similar views.

“Milind Wagle has over 30 years of experience and those who follow both domestic and international cricket keenly know his worth. As part of the Doordarshan team, he had even done commentary for the 1983 India-West Indies cricket match in Srinagar besides hundreds of other international games. And we cover local tournaments like Bijbehara Premiere League, Srinagar T 20 Super League, Palhalan Super Cup, etc. His words have cheered us up and we will do better,” he told The Kashmir Monitor.

“We first started streaming live cricket matches some five years ago. We got an overwhelming response and now we get invited to cover these matches. Others too have started streaming live matches but ‘JKSportstime’ has the maximum number of followers. There are occasions when organizers even change the dates of a match in case we are busy elsewhere for live streaming and commentary. Recently, a Hokersar T-20 cricket match attracted 4.7k live viewers on Facebook. Having close to 5000 live views for a mohalla level match means a lot for us,” he added.