Tel Aviv sex scandal: UN probing if act was consensual or involved payment

United Nations: Rattled by a viral video of a sex act in a United Nations vehicle filmed in Tel Aviv Israel, the UN has launched an internal inquiry to know who exactly were the people involved in it.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN’s Secretary General, António Guterres, described the behaviour seen in the 18-second video as “abhorrent”.

Asked if the apparent sex act was consensual or involved payment, Dujarric told BBC that those questions were part of the ongoing investigation.

He said that this kind of behaviour “goes against everything we stand for and having been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff.”

Dujarric confirmed to reporters in New York on Friday afternoon that the clip, which is less than 30 seconds long, shows personnel in the car “likely assigned to the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO).”

A UN staff member was filmed conducting sexual acts in the back of an official car in Israel. The man is allegedly a UN delegation member and the woman a sex worker.

The video, shared widely on social media, was allegedly filmed on a main street by Tel Aviv’s seafront.