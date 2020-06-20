Tehsildars trained for issuing domicile certificates in Kupwara

Kupwara: A day long training programme for tehsildars of the district Kupwara was Saturday conducted by Information Technology Department at NIC Kupwara regarding issuance of Domicile Certificates.

The training programme was attended by all tehsildars of the district, an official statement read.

The objective of the training was to impart necessary training to the tehsildars about the SOPs for issuance of new Domicile Certificates to citizens under their jurisdiction, it added

The training was provided through videoconferencing and was collaborated by National Informatics Centre Kupwara.

To mention, the government in the new set of rules Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020 passed last month has stated that any tehsildar in J&Kr who fails to issue a domicile certificate to applicants on time may attract punishment of having to forfeit up to Rs 50,000 from their salary.

The rules define who is qualified to be a competent authority to issue such certificate.

As per the order, individuals who have resided in J&K for 15 years or have studied for seven years or appeared in examinations for class 10th or 12th can be eligible for the grant of a domicile certificate. The eligibility also extends to West Pakistan refugees registered as migrants under the erstwhile state’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.