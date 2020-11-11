Apricity Of Pain- Kupwara teenager publishes first book

Kupwara: An 18-year-old passionate writer from a lesser-known village in frontier district of Kupwara has published a maiden book titled ‘Apricity Of Pain’ and is currently working on a novel and poem book to be released in few weeks.

Bilal Ahmad Khan, 18, a student of Political science (BA Honors) enrolled at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) belonging to Dardpora village of Kralpora, Kupwara in north Kashmir has published his maiden book titled ‘Apicity of Pain’ and is presently working on two more including a novel and a poem.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the young author said: “I have covered all the aspects that matter to a human and guiding the youth to retrospect that will help to come out of the wrongdoings.”

He said: “I come from a very lesser-known village, Darpora where people aren’t familiar to books, writings and other art due to less exposure and dearth of opportunities especially a proper platform to excel.”

Khans said that in his book, he has talked about culture, competence, and caliber of youth and all the things that an individual comes across in life regularly especially that affect and matters to humans.

The young author said that after the successful publication of his maiden book currently he is working on a comprehensive novel and a poem expected to be finalized very soon.

“I belong to a laborer’s family. I wasn’t easy for me to overcome the daily challenges since there is no other source of income and help,” he said. “In a very less time ,a novel and poetry book will be released with comprehensive details and writing that may attract readers of the cross section of the society,” he said—(KNO)