TeH chairman Ashraf Sehrai arrested, to be booked under PSA

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has been arrested by police from his Srinagar resident early Sunday morning, reports said.

The elderly leader was arrested from his residence at Baghaat Barzulla at 5:30 a.m, news agency GNS reported a top police officer confirming.

The report added that Sehrai was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

News agency PTI quoting J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh reported that Sehrai and some members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami were detained and will be booked under PSA.

Sehrai, whose Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant commander son Junaid Sehrai was killed earlier this year, is the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a constituent of main Hurriyat Conference which was until recently headed by Syed Ali Geelani.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after the bombshell resignation of the 90-year-old Geelani as “chairperson for life” of the Hurriyat Conference. (With inputs from agencies)