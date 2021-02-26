In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Teenage girl attempts suicide after failing in Class 10th exams in Budgam

Budgam: A 17-year-old girl student from Buzgoo Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district attempted to end her life by consuming poisonous substance on Friday after failing to clear the class 10th exam.

Sources said that soon after the results of class 10th examinations were out, a girl student (name withheld) of Buzgoo Chadoora, who failed to qualify in the examinations, tried to end her life by consuming some poisonous substance at home.

 

Police officials said the family members immediately took her to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Chadoora where doctors referred her to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where her condition is stated to be stable—(KNO)

