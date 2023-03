Srinagar: One person was arrested after he sexually harassed a minor at Chanapora area of the city.

“One 9 year old girl was sexually harassed & inappropriately touched by his tution teacher namely Abdul Wahid Bhat S/o Abdul Rehman Bhat R/o Khan colony Chanapora. The accused confessed to his crime. FIR No 14 of 2023 u/s 354 IPC & 12 POCSO act registered in Chanpura PS,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.