Srinagar: A government school educator from Reasi was suspended by officials after a video showing him intoxicated at the school circulated on social media.

The teacher, who worked in the Chasana zone, faced immediate consequences following the district administration’s orders.

In response to the widespread circulation of the video, district authorities promptly enforced the teacher’s suspension and directed him to report to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Reasi without delay.