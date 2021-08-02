‘Swachhta Pakhwada’: Cleanliness drive in Hospitality & Protocol Dept

Hashmat initiates Cleanliness drive from the premises of Circuit House, Hospitality & Protocol, Srinagar

Srinagar: A special cleanliness drive was commenced at Hospitality & Protocol under the guidance and active participation of Director General Hospitality & Protocol Hashmat Ali Khan.

The drive which is a prelude to 76th Independence Day began from the Circuit House, Church lane culminated in State Guest Houses witnessed participation of large number of officials in addition to the sanitation staff of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General, Hospitality & Protocol, J&K who led the drive with broom in his hand motivated all the staff of department to inculcate cleanliness and raise the ambience and aesthetic value of premises, thereby leading to increased comfort and satisfaction of all the guests.

He further explained that such drills also imbibe the notion of calling and better coordination between staff and better work atmosphere. He encouraged them to present the best possible services and image of the department to the guests as it is the first and last impression that the guests carry with them.

The event also witnessed the participation of Joint Director Hospitality & Protocol Kashmir Reyaz Malik who informed that a fortnightly calendar has been charted out for carrying out the Swachhta Pakhwada in all the houses and properties of Hospitality & Protocol viz Circuit House, State Guest Houses, Joint director Office, Director Generals Office, Hari Niwas Guest House, Chashma Shahi Guest House etc as per the government directions which will witness the participation of all the officials and imbibe in them the spirit of cleanliness which is of paramount importance especially in times of pandemic like Covid.

He exhorted all the staff to improve cleanliness not only in the official premises but also in and around their houses and localities.

Others who participated in the drive included Assistant Director Central Muneeb Umar, Accounts Officer Dr Anand Thakur Sen, Assistant Director Kashmir Saadat Iqbal and all the officials of Hospitality & Protocol. The drive ended with commitment to follow carry out with same zeal and enthusiasm in all the premises for the whole year.