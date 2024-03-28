‘SVEEP’: NSS organises walkathon

SRINAGAR: To raise voter awareness among students and employees and encourage active participation in the electoral process, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit, South Campus, Kashmir University (KU), organised a walkathon here Monday.

As part of the ‘Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the event highlighted the importance of voting in strengthening democracy in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, an official statement issued here read.

Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri inaugurated the walkathon by flagging-off the contingent from varsity’s Administration Block that culminated at Science Block witnessing active participation from students, faculty and staff.

“They carried placards and banners with slogans promoting voter awareness and disseminating the message of electoral participation and encouraging individuals to cast their votes responsibly,” an official spokesperson said in the statement.

Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri, emphasised the significance of voting in the world’s largest democracy and encouraged young voters to exercise their right to vote responsibly and to play an active role in shaping the future of the nation.

“Voting is not just a right but a responsibility. It is essential for the youth to realise the power of their vote and actively participate in the democratic process,” Prof Qadri said.

Earlier, Programme Officer, Tausif Ahmad Bhat, underscored the importance of voter awareness and urged the young students to participate in the electoral process in large numbers.