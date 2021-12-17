Instagram in Kashmir is a happening place. Not just for people sharing their happy times on it but also for the weird and funny videos that are uploaded in plenty on this social media platform.

In a similar video that is doing rounds on it, a man can be seen lip-syncing over the famous dialogue of Sunny Deol-Karishma Kapoor starer Jeet in which an over-possessive hero warns his beloved to not even think of being with anyone else.

The Instagram video in Kashmir, however, replaces Karishma with a Kangri and our Sunny Deol is wearing a pheran as he talks to our age-old winter partner.

“Don’t touch me, hum kisi doosre ki amanat hai” says the Kangri-Karishma.

“Naaaaaai” shouts our pheran-clad Sunny in his typical avatar of a macho-maniac.

He follows it with “Tum sirf meri ho, aur kisi ki nahi ho sakti. Hum dono ke beech agar koi aaya to samjho woh mar gaya“.

And with it our Sunny slips the Kangri inside his pheran.

Watch the funny video here

Last month, a 2.20-minute video of a kangri maker singing ‘Be paan wandayu…’ broke the internet in Kashmir.

