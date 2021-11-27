SRINAGAR: A 2.20-minute video of kangri maker singing ‘Be paan wandayu…’ is breaking the internet in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing traditional pheran, Manzoor Bhat is weaving kangri as he sings surreptitiously, `Be paan wandayu, zoo tu jaan wandai maine pir lo te ho… jaan wandayai…’

Manzoor Bhat’s video has notched 53.1 views on Twitter. It has clocked 1771 likes and 381 retweets after it was posted by a Twitter user.

Twitter can’t stop saying `our own Manzoor’. “Really nice..Such a sweet voice. Much better than many of our famous singers. I wish him good luck,” tweeted Gowhar.

The most mesmerising voice I have heard in Kashmir. Manzoor Bhat has been making Kangri’s from last 21 years. He with his voice makes the craft more enjoyable and easy. I personally think he should take up singing full time 🙂 @ShujaUH @Ieshan_W @IrtifLone pic.twitter.com/HR2fmn9VtD — Idrees Lone (@idrees_lone) November 23, 2021

“Truly mesmerizing voice. His voice has a natural echo of the valley,” Lilly D’’souza tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waheed Ahmad said both singing and craft are absolutely amazing. “Pure vocals,” said another user.

People have retweeted the video and tagged several top-notch Bollywood playback singers and music composers. “Anu Malik chutki baja ke bolega…aag laga dega… aag,” said another user.

Earlier, a 17-second video of a little girl crooning, `Zoo bhi denge, jaan bhi denge, magar kanger nahi denge’ broke the internet.

Wearing a traditional pheran with tila embroidery, the girl can be seen with two brand new kangris. Sitting in a kitchen, she uses kangris as tabla and croons `zoo bhi denge, jaan bhi denge, magar Kanger nahi denge’.

The lines have been taken from Dilip Kumar-starrer `Karma’. `Dil diya hai, jana bhi denge aye sanam terai liyai’ has been a chartbuster in the early eighties. There have been two versions of this song in the movie. In the second version, `sanam’ has been replaced by `watan’.

The video notched 10000 views on one Facebook page. Different Facebook users have posted the video on their pages evoking hilarious reactions from the netizens.