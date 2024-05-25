‘Summer Theatre Workshop’ for children to start from June 3

JAMMU: Natrang’s much awaited ‘Summer Theatre Workshop’ for children is being commenced from June 3, 2024 at Natrang Studio Theatre, Jammu (Air-conditioned). This was informed by Director Natrang, Padmashri Balwant Thakur in a press briefing. He informed that daily timings of this month-long workshop would be 8 to 10 am and children between 6 to 14 years will be considered for this unique camp.

As theatre is considered as an efficient tool for the overall personality development of its practitioners, Children Theatre Camp-2024 offers a unique learning opportunity for Jammu Children. Moreover, Natrang is doing regular theatre with children for the last 34 years, it has trained, inspired and motivated thousands of children till now and most of them have excelled brilliantly in various fields be it Civil Services, acting, Business, medicine, engineering, social work etc. it clearly speaks that no matter, what you want to become in life, the confidence, spontaneity, self-exploration, creativity and discipline you imbibe because of theatre acts as a guiding light and strong motivational force for you to succeed and excel.

At Natrang, it is believed that children have immense possibilities and abilities to outshine but at times, these are required to be explored through highly innovative techniques of theatre and arts. The training module of Natrang’s Children theatre has been devised by Padmashri Balwant Thakur who has taken the children theatre of Jammu to the entire length and breadth of the Country.

Theatre requires a high degree of confidence, discipline, creativity, spontaneity, team spirit and consistency, those trained during theatre workshops imbibe the above qualities as they are trained in a highly professional manner by experts, the same ambience is provided by Natrang to the Children of Jammu where children get a chance to get trained under the expert supervision of well-trained trainers and visiting experts of the allied arts.