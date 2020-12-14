Standoff in Ladakh with China continues: Rawat

New Delhi : Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in Kolkata: “China’s attempt to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control along the northern border amidst Covid-19 pandemic necessities high-level preparation on land, sea and air. I am fully confident that Indian Armed Forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers be it at land, air or ocean.

“We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest.”

