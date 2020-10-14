SSB constable goes missing with his service rifle from Budgam camp

Budgam: An SSB constable posted at 14 battalion Nagam went missing with his service rifle from his camp in central Kashmir’s Budgam district two days ago, officials said here.

An official said that the SSB constable identified as Altaf Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district went missing from his camp in Nagam area of Chadoora.

He said that the constable has also decamped with his INSAS service rifle from the camp.

The official said that a missing report has been filed at police station Chadoora and investigation has been started.

He said a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the missing constable—(KNO)