Srinagar’s KBC girl makes ‘fastest finger first’ record; wants to serve Kashmir

Srinagar: Fifteen-year-old Priya Kaur from Srinagar has become the talk of the town after she made it to the hotseat of the popular TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ by winning the fastest finger first round.

Amazing thing happened when Priya, who is from Baghat area of the city, answered the question in just 2.67 seconds, creating a record for the quickest response in the round this season.

Priya won the hearts of many with her good performance and witty answers on the sets of the popular TV show on Thursday night.

As she is appearing on the ‘Students Special Week’ series of the show anchored by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachan yet again on Friday night as the ‘roll-over contestant’, Priya said she aspires to become an IAS officer and serve the people in Kashmir valley.

“I want to become an IAS officer. Kashmir is my motherland, my birthplace. I want to serve my people and contribute towards the education sector,” Priya told The Kashmir Monitor.

A student of Simin Rose Garden Montessori school, Srinagar, she said she looked up to Mother Teresa and wished to follow her path.

As she has won 2500000 points in the show, her father Ravinder Singh said her achievement was a proud moment for the family as she had been selected out of around 1.5 cr students from all over the country.

“She used to take Vedandtu tuitions online and they had conducted this exam from where she was selected. Around 1.5 cr children from all over India competed and she was selected after five rounds,” Singh told The Kashmir Monitor.

Priya made it to the KBC hot seat after winning the fastest finger first round in a record time of 2.67 seconds. Amitabh Bachan praised her for the feat on the show that was telecast Thursday evening.

Bachan and Priya discussed several aspects of the Kashmir region including its cold weather and the famed tourist spot Tulip Garden on the Zabarwan Hills.

Incidentally, she had last year won first prize (car) at a national level Gurbani competition.

Priya’s appearance on KBC drew lots of accolades on social media.

“A very #ProudMoment for all our Roses out there watching our girl. (Priya Kaur) climbing this ladder of success and how she got selected. We hope and wish her all the best for her future. More than the money it’s the knowledge which is the biggest treasure!” said a Facebook post of Simin Rose Garden Montessori school.

“Priya, what a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir. A 15-year-old girl from Srinagar has won 25 lakhs. Yes, you have made entire Kashmir proud but your victory is also the victory of the resilience of Sikh community in Kashmir. You have represented not yourself but many Sikhs of Kashmir,” wrote Komal Jb Singh on Facebook.