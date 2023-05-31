Srinagar: On Wednesday, the Srinagar Police announced that they have successfully resolved the Batamaloo murder case in just 24 days, and the prime suspect has been apprehended.

Gaurav Sikarwar, SP South Srinagar said that the murder, which took place in Batamaloo, involved the use of a sharp-edged knife.

“The accused individual was motivated by his relationship with the deceased’s daughter, and the fatal act occurred during a heated argument,” he said.

It is worth noting that the incident took place on Tuesday evening in Batamaloo, where Aijaz Ah Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat and a resident of Mominabad Batamaloo, was tragically stabbed to death.

Promptly after the incident occurred, the police filed a case and initiated an investigation, added the officer.