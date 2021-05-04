Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Sopore gunfight: Foreign militant involved in killing of two councillors, cop trapped, IGP

Sopore: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that the militant involved in killing two councilors is trapped in ongoing Nathipora gunfight.

In a tweet, IGP informed that the foreign militant involved in the killing of two councilors and a policeman is trapped in the ongoing Sopore encounter.

“One foreign militant involved in killing of two councillors and a policeman, is trapped in the encounter”, said IGP Kashmir in a tweet.


Notably on March 29, militants attacked the councilors scheduled meeting at sopore in which a councilor and a policeman died on the spot while another councilor succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar —(KNO)

Next
Vaccines: How do they work
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor