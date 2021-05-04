Sopore gunfight: Foreign militant involved in killing of two councillors, cop trapped, IGP

Sopore: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that the militant involved in killing two councilors is trapped in ongoing Nathipora gunfight.

Notably on March 29, militants attacked the councilors scheduled meeting at sopore in which a councilor and a policeman died on the spot while another councilor succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar —(KNO)