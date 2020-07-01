Sopore gunfight: CRPF trooper, civilian killed

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper and a civilian were killed while three other paramilitary personnel were injured after militants attacked a CRPF party at Model town of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

A senior Police officer said that militants attacked CRPF patrolling party in Model town of Sopore by firing indiscriminately.

In this incident five people including four CRPF personnel were injured.

“We lost one CRPF personnel and one civilian. The CRPF personnel injured (are being ) evacuating to 92 base hospital,” Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.

Official sources identified the slain CRPF personnel as Dipchand Verma. While as the injured CRPF personnel have been identified as constable Bhoya Rajesh, constable Deepak Patil and Nilesh Chawde.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details shall follow.(GNS)