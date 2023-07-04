New Delhi:With Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy.

In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Modi said the grouping must not hesitate to criticize the countries which use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy

PM Modi said terrorism has become a threat to regional and global peace. He called for expanding mutual cooperation to deal with terror financing as well.

“We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form and any manifestation,” Modi said.

India’s concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are similar to those of most SCO countries, he said.

Prime Minister said the SCO has emerged as a key platform for peace, prosperity, and development for Eurasia.

The summit was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Sharif, and other leaders of the SCO nations.

India’s thousands of years old cultural and people-to-people ties with this region (Eurasia) are living testimony to our shared heritage, he said.

As chair of the SCO, India has made sustained efforts to take our multifaceted cooperation to new heights, he added.

He also said that India supports the proposal for reform and modernization of the SCO.

PM Modi said the food, fuel, and fertilizer crisis is a big challenge for all the countries in the world surrounded by controversies, tensions, and epidemics.

“There must be united efforts to deal with it,” he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed Iran for joining SCO. “I am happy that Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member,” he added.