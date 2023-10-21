SRINAGAR: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has implemented a minor reorganization within the Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official order has officially relieved Chandan Kohli of his responsibilities as SSP Jammu for the Senior Executive Cadre of Cabinet Secretariat, appointing Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur, Vinod Kumar, as his successor.

The order reads, ‘In accordance with the approval of the Competent Authority for the appointment of Shri Chandan Kohli, IPS (AGMUT: 2013), as Deputy Secretary in the Senior Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat on a deputation basis, for a period of 4 years from the date of assuming office or until further notice, whichever comes first, the officer is released from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir to take on his new role at the center.’

Furthermore, the order states that in the appointment of Vinod Kumar as SSP Jammu, Swarn Singh Kotwal, IPS, SDRF 1st Battalion, Srinagar, will assume the role of Director of the Special Security Force, J&K, replacing Joginder Singh.

Conversely, Joginder Singh, Special Security Force, J&K, is reassigned to the position of Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur, taking over from Vinod Kumar.