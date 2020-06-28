Slain militant’s mother arrested under UAPA for posing with weapon, ‘helping militants’

SSP KULGAM CONFIRMS ARREST

Srinagar: Mother of a slain militant in Kulgam district of south Kashmir has been arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for posing with a weapon and allegedly “recruiting militants and arranging arms” for them.

Naseema Banoo, mother of slain militant Tawseef Ahmad Sheikh of Rampora area in Redwani, Kulgam has been arrested on June 20.

Tawseef, along with four other Hizb militants including Saddam Padder and Dr Muhammad Rafi, was killed in an encounter on May 6, 2018.

Reports quoting family members said that Naseema was arrested during a raid at her house on the afternoon of June 20.

A police statement Sunday said that she was arrested in a “criminal case with FIR no 30 of 2018 registered under sections 13B, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.”

“The arrested person is involved in a serious criminal case. The photo of the arrested woman in which she is toting an automatic weapon and posing next to her son who was an active militant at the time speaks it all. The photo is just the beginning of her criminal involvements. She is involved in much more serious offences and her role has surfaced in recruiting at least two youth into militants ranks, arranging arms ammunition, communication and logistics for Militants and terror organisations,” read the statement.

It added: “Just because she happens to be a woman or the mother of a killed militant does not make her immune to arrest. It is the prime duty of the police to arrest criminals to safeguard the people it serves and that is what it has done. Anyone who wishes to challenge the decision is free to approach the court of law for redressal.”

“Many social media posts have been generated and shared which have twisted the facts of the matter in order to cause disturbance of peace and tranquility. Police has taken cognisance of the matter and anyone trying to instigate others through whatsoever means will be prosecuted against,” read the statement.

Police said the arrest was done “in compliance of provisions of law and she has been under legally sanctioned custody in women police station Anantnag ever since her arrest.”

Speaking to The Kashmir Monitor, SSP Kulgam, Gurinderpal Singh, confirmed the arrest and the statement issued by the police.