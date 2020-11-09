Kulgam man dies in Anantnag jail after brief illness

Kulgam: A man from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, who was lodged in Anantnag jail, has died after brief illness, an official said on Monday.

The official said that Shahzad Ahmad Wani (42), son of Ali Muhammad Wani of Shalipora Kulgam who was booked in a case under number 82/2019 under section13 unlawful activities at PS DH Pora, died on Monday.

He said that the Kulgam resident was arrested days after five non-local labourers were killed by suspected militants in Katrasoo Anantnag on 29 October 2019.

DIG Prisons, Muhammed Sultan Lone told KNO that the deceased was unwell and he died at hospital on Monday.

He said that further reports and cause of death is being ascertained and details will be shared later—(KNO)