Six KU students hired by TASL during campus recruitment drive

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) Thursday organised a campus recruitment drive for Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

The recruitment drive—second this year—was organised for the mechanical engineering students of the Institute of Engineering, Zakura Campus.

A two-member team comprising Kapil Mahajan and Ravi Gupta from TASL conducted the campus recruitments and selected six students for the jobs at the TASL Hyderabad, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, a holding company for the Tata Group.

Director CCPC Prof Mohammad Shafi said the Centre is working hard to make the campus recruitments possible despite the disruptions caused by the COVID19 pandemic.

Earlier, the CCPC organised a pre-placement talk for the faculty and mechanical engineering students of the IOT Zakura.

Prof Shafi said the CCPC last year—in a similar recruitment drive—distributed job offers to 26 students of Life Sciences Departments of the University of Kashmir.

Director IOT Zakura Prof S M A Andrabi, who was present on the occasion, appreciated the CCPC’s efforts and urged the selected students to act as brand ambassadors of the university so that Tatas continue with their relationship with the University of Kashmir and recruit more students from the campus in future.

Consultant CCPC Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandow said the Centre is working hard to build the industry-academia interface and make the campus recruitments a regular feature.

Giving details of the current recruitment process, Dr Pandow said over 35 students were shortlisted for the available positions with the TASL.

“The six selected students are now part of a total 54 recruitments made by TASL across the country. The recruits will be called GETs (Graduate Engineering Trainees) for the first year and subsequently they will join the R&D of the TASL after completing one year,” he said.

Hina Kazmi, consultant CCPC facilitated the recruitment process.