Six injured in Ganderbal road mishap

Ganderbal: At least six persons were injured after a vehicle they were travelling met with an accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.

An official said that a speedy vehicle bearing registration number JK13 7888 met with an accident near Satrina area of Kangan today afternoon, resulting in injuries to six persons.

He said that the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official identified the injured persons as Khursheed Ahmed Dar son of Abdul Rehman, Afroza Bano, Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Sajad Ahmed and Ali Muhammad-all residents of Kangan and Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Batapora.

He said that Khursheed Ahmad was referred to Bone and Joint hospital Barzulla in Srinagar.

The official further said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law in this regard—(KNO)