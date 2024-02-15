SIA Raids 18 Locations in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided at least 18 locations in the summer capital Srinagar on Thursday in connection with an investigation.

Quoting a top official, Kashmir Dot Com reported that the SIA is conducting raids at 18 locations in the summer capital Srinagar. The searches are being carried out in FIR no 01 of 2024 registered at SIA Kashmir.

The searches are being conducted at ‘Win placement’ Rawalpora, ‘Khidmat placement’ Rawalpora, Madeeha Placement Rambagh, Superman placement, Chanpora area, and other locations of the district.

“These searches are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court,” the official said, adding that further details of the case will be shared later, he added.

