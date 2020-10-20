Shopian gunfight: One more militant killed, toll 2

Shopian: One more militant has been killed in an encounter that raged between security forces and militants in Melhoora area of Zainapora belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, taking the toll of killed militants to two.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militants have been killed so far in the encounter while search operation is on in the area.

He added that one militant was killed on Monday evening while another one was killed today. “Bodies of both militants along with ammunition have been recovered.”

“On Monday evening operation was halted due to darkness, however, cordon was tightened to ensure that no trapped militant can flee and operation resumed on today morning,” he added.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation based on a specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)