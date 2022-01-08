Meanwhile, a mother-daughter duo was rescued after they got trapped under snow after an avalanche hit Poonch village.

The incident took place in Manahi village of Surankote Tehsil of Poonch district when a snow avalanche hit the area and a woman along with her daughter got trapped under snow.

“They were going to a natural water spring to fetch drinking water when an avalanche hit the area and got trapped under the snow,” the locals said, adding that the villagers launched a rescue operation soon after the incident and succeeded in tracking both of them from under the snow and shifted them to safer places.

“They are stable now and properly responding,” the villagers further said and identified the duo as Nasreen Akhter wife of Arif Ahmed and her daughter Zahira