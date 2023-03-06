In a shocking incident, a minor girl, who was an alleged victim of sexual exploitation, delivered a baby at her home in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after watching YouTube videos.

She reportedly also killed the newborn and was pregnant through a relationship by being on social media.

Media reports said the 15-year-old girl from the Ambsari area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, became acquainted with someone through social media. She later became pregnant during their occasional face-to-face meetings.

However, the girl, who was hiding her pregnancy for fear of what would happen if she found out at home, often went to the hospital alone. Then, at home itself she decided to deliver herself. She used to watch YouTube videos for that.

The girl strangled the newborn baby. Then she keeps the child’s body in a box and hides it at home. When the girl’s mother saw her daughter weak and inquired what had happened, she cried and told everything that had happened. Shocked to hear this, the mother lodged a complaint with the police, informed her daughter, and admitted the girl to the hospital.