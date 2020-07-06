Shock, anger after three teachers allegedly rape woman in Kulgam

Srinagar: Shock and anger have gripped Kashmir after three teachers allegedly raped a young woman at Kulgam.

The girl in her twenties was taken to a secluded spot on Sunday evening, where three men allegedly raped her. The accused teachers have been identified as Hilal Ahmed Dar of Chachmulla village, Nazir Ahmed Shah and Amir Farooq Wani of Gandwani village.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Kulgam Mohammad Ashraf Rather said all the three teachers have been suspended.

“Hilal Ahmad Dar, teacher, Middle School, Chachimulla, Nazir Ahmad Shah, teacher, Middle School, Wani Mohalla, Gandwani), and Amir Farooq, teacher, Middle School, Wani Mohalla, Gandwani have been placed under suspension. The charges will follow in due course of time,” he said.

Police said they have arrested the prime accused within 24 hours.

“Police Station DH Pora received a complaint stating that a girl has been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three individuals’ of Chachimullah and Gandwani areas of Kulgam. Accordingly, FIR was registered at police station DH Pora, and the investigation has been initiated,” police said in a statement.

Police said the prime accused has been shifted to police station DH Pora. “However, the other two persons are still at large and efforts are on to nab them,” police said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, said the inquiry has been initiated. “The investigation is underway,” he said.

Women rights activist Subreen Malik, who heads ‘Marham: Women’s Cell, Kashmir’ said the victim-blaming starts as soon as a rape case is reported. “Questions will be asked to the victim and not the attacker. The problem is that women are still not seen as rightful owners of public space,” she said.