Christian Medical College in Vellore has suspended seven students after an unverified video showing ragging including sexual harassment appeared on social media.

A full police investigation has been requested by the college, and the police are currently working on the case.

In a 1.52-minute video accessed by NDTV (the veracity of it remains unknown), guys can be seen performing push-ups on a lawn while others are being doused with water from what appears to be a hose.

A few students also appear to be swimming in a puddle as another hit and touch a man’s genitals.

A group of young men are seen rushing from one end to another. A text appearing over the video accuses senior students of forcing juniors to do these acts.

“We have suspended seven senior students for alleged ragging and have given a police complaint seeking a thorough investigation,” a CMC official said while speaking to NDTV.

“Enquiry is underway. We are verifying if the video is genuine or fake. The college has shared with us an anonymous complaint it received,” said S Rajesh Kannan, Superintendent of Police.