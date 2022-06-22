Srinagar: Shalimar in the city outskirts received the maximum rainfall in Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Meteorological Department has forecasted dry weather conditions from tomorrow.

An official of the MeT Department said Shalimar received 78.6 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours. However, the Rambagh station where the MeT office is located received 57.8 mm of rainfall.

Similarly, Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Kupwara, and Gulmarg received 75.2, 46, 45.2, 34.8, and 69.6 mm rainfall respectively.

While few places in the Valley are receiving light rainfall presently, the weatherman is not expecting any major rainfall in the coming week.

Here is the detailed forecast issued by the Meteorological Department:

𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧: Rainfall stopped in Northwestern districts. Light rain in a few places of Central Kashmir and many places of South Kashmir.

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩: Further decrease in rainfall intensity as the day progresses. Significant improvement from Wednesday forenoon. From the 23rd onward, there’s NO forecast of any major rainfall till the next one week.

𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂:

Due to continuous rain over the last few days, landslides, and flash floods have occurred at many vulnerable places, mainly in hilly areas. People are once again advised to travel on Srinagar-Jammu, Mughal Road, etc. only after confirming the Road Status from the Traffic Police. Avoid going/working near Sloppy Nallas as Flash Flood often occurs suddenly.

Meanwhile, the level in the water bodies continues to hover around the danger mark.

Check the latest water levels here:

(A) RIVER JHELUM

1) Sangam (18ft. Flood Alarm / 21ft. Flood Declaration) = 20.42ft

2) Pampore (3.85/4.45) = 3.82m

3) Ram Munshi Bagh (16’/18′) = 14.63ft

4) Asham (13.5’/14′) = 7.46ft

(B) TRIBUTARIES

1) Vishow Nallah at Khudwani (7.0/7.75) = 10.11m

2) Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi (5.2/5.4) = NA

3) Lidder Nallah at Batkoot (1.4/1.5) = 1.25m

4) Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla (3.5/3.65) = 2.92m

5) Sindh Nallah at Doderhama (3.5/3.65) = 3.36m

6) Sukhnag Nallah at Arizal (1.3/1.8) = 0.57m

7) Ferozpora Nallah at Drung (1.85/2.0) = 1.38

8) Pohru Nallah at Seelu (4.2/4.6) = 3.45m