On the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat, Western Railway (WR) will run two extra special local trains during the intervening night of 7th/ 8th March 2023, leaving from Churchgate to Virar and from Virar to Churchgate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WR and the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) will run special services on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat in Mumbai.

In a statement, the WR said, to clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Shab-E-Baraat, Western Railway will run two extra special local trains during the intervening night of 7 th/ 8th March, 2023, leaving from Churchgate to Virar and from Virar to Churchgate.

The WR further said that the special trains- Churchgate – Virar Special local (Spl – 1) will leave from Churchgate at 2.35 hrs and will reach Virar at 4.15 hrs on 8 th March, 2023.

It said, similarly, the Virar – Churchgate Special local (Spl – 2) will leave from Virar at 1.42 hrs and will reach Churchgate at 3.22 hrs on 8 th March, 2023. Both the locals will halt at all stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai’s Muslim community visits the mosques and cemeteries to pay homage to the departed souls of their relatives and forefathers in the night hours on Shab-e- Barat also called as Badi Raat. People also visit Haji Ali Dargah in south Mumbai.