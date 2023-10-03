SRINAGAR: A clash between two groups in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has resulted in seven individuals sustaining injuries. The altercation occurred in the Panzgam area and stemmed from a land dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The injured parties have been identified as Mohd Ashraf Rather, Abdul Rashid Doie, Shakil Ahmad Kasana, Zeena Begum, Fatma Begum, Showkat Ahmad Bakerwal, and Reshma Bano, all of whom are residents of Panzgam. They were caught up in the dispute and suffered injuries during the altercation.

The injured individuals were soon transported to a nearby hospital, where they received initial treatment. Subsequently, they were referred to Sub-District Hospital Kokernag for further care and assessment.

Authorities are taking the incident seriously, with an official confirming that a case has been registered in connection with the clash.

An ongoing investigation has also been initiated to determine the circumstances leading up to the altercation and to establish any legal ramifications.

(With input from KS)