Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government took action on Tuesday by terminating the employment of Aijaz-Ul-Hassan, a senior Prosecuting Officer (PO), due to corruption allegations. The government issued an order announcing Hassan’s immediate dismissal from his position as a Senior Prosecuting Officer in the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Thanamandi, along with disqualification from any potential future government roles. According to the government directive, Hassan was accused of soliciting and receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs from Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmad in 2014.

This bribe was allegedly in exchange for preventing Ahmad from being named as a defendant in a murder case in Rajouri. “The alleged bribe was received to assist Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmad by omitting his name as an accused in an FIR filed against his family members at Darhal police station in Rajouri,” stated the order. The official order highlighted that Hassan breached the absolute integrity expected of a government employee and conducted himself in a manner inconsistent with the standards outlined in the J&K Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

It was noted in the inquiry officer’s report that Hassan had agreed to return Rs 1 lakh out of the bribe amount he had received from Ahmad.