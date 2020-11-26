Selling saffron through WhatsApp: Technology helps Kashmiri growers to connect with potential buyers across India

Srinagar: Technology has come in handy to help Kashmiri saffron growers to connect with the potential buyers and sell their produce to the highest bidder.

For the first time, a virtual buyer-seller meet was held on Wednesday to sell saffron to the potential buyers.

As a part of its domestic marketing strategy, the Spice Board of India, Saffron Promotion Export Development Agency virtually connected the growers with the buyers across India.

As many as 70 registered growers interacted with prospective buyers from different states of the country. Officials said the conference facility was set up at International Saffron Trade Center Pampore, where growers displayed their saffron to the buyers from Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi.

“This is the first virtual buyer-seller meet which has taken place in Kashmir. The idea behind this move is that the farmers without any third party can directly contact the buyers and sell saffron at best rates,” said Dr. Ansari Ali, In-charge Deputy Director Spice Board of India, Saffron Promotion Export Development Agency.

Ali said that a link was generated and shared via WhatsApp so that the registered sellers can interact with the buyers

“Through this link, growers can market their saffron produce. The buyers too will be online who will have the choice to buy saffron from any growers. The growers too will have a choice to sell their saffron at best rates,” he said.

Earlier in May, Geographical Indication Registry has approved the GI tagging of the saffron.

Accordingly, International Saffron Trade Centre at Dussu, Pampore was made operational to promote Kashmiri saffron worldwide.

Cheaper varieties of saffron from Iran have hit Kashmiri saffron hard. Kashmiri saffron is highly superior for its crocin concentration over other varieties.

“We are expecting more such initiatives by the agriculture department and Spice Board of India to help Kashmiri saffron regain its glory,” said Nazir Ahmad, a grower.