Jammu, Jan 26 : Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that security agencies have launched final assault on militancy and its eco-system to ensure everlasting peace in the Union Territory.

Addressing the Republic Day gathering at Moulana Azad Stadium Jammu, LG Sinha, said that the morale of security forces is high in J&K and all efforts to destabilize the peace is being given a befitting reply. “Security agencies are busy in the last assault on the terror, its ecosystem and its supporters to ensure everlasting peace in the UT,” Sinha said.

The LG said that the administration and the Centre has taken a series of steps for the welfare of security agencies operating in J&K. He said that the administration received 8400 applications from Kashmiri Pandits, whose land and property was grabbed forcibly in 1990. “Administration is working to ensure such properties are retrieved and handed over to KPs,” he said.

He said the J & K situation was returning to normalcy and the evil designs of the enemy is being foiled. The LG said that this year, the year 2022 saw 55 per cent decrease in the civilian killings and the there is a significant dip in the killing of security forces personnel as well.

He said a series of developmental initiatives are going on in J&K to push the UT to new heights of achievements. “Srinagar and Jammu will soon have metros, the tubes on the Srinagar-Jammu highway are also being set up on war footing,” the LG said.

He said that for the first time, J&K will have a Women Industrial Estate while promotions of almost 2000 officers that didn’t take place since 2001 are being cleared. The LG said that the special focus of the administration is on the youth as J&K’s 70 per cent economy is dependent on agriculture.