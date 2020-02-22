Kashmir
Schools to reopen Monday;Timings 10 am to 3 pm in Srinagar, 10:30 am to 3:30 pm elsewhere
Srinagar, Feb 22: Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) is all set to re-open the schools on February 24, 2020 after winter break in Kashmir Division.
Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik said that all arrangements have been put in place in this regard. He said that the timing for the schools falling within the Srinagar’s municipal limits will be 10:00 am to 3 pm while in rest of Kashmir division timing will be 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Malik was speaking at a high level meeting convened here today. The meeting was attended by Joint Directors, Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Officers of Kashmir Division.
The Director urged the teachers to work with dedication for building capacities of the students for their better future. He said that last year students proved their metal and now it is our responsibility to extend our support to them and redouble efforts to get their syllabus completed well in time.
The field Officers were instructed to visit schools regularly to monitor the follow up of academic planner for timely accomplishment of set targets.
Kashmir
Booked for corruption, MD Handicrafts suspended
Jammu, Feb 21: The J&K administration has ordered suspension of the managing director of Handicrafts (Sales & Exports) Corporation, Jasvinder Singh Dua, who was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year.
As per a government order accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, Masrat-ul-Islam, the director of handicrafts, Jammu and Kashmir, will hold the charge of the post of managing director of Handicrafts (Sales & Exports)Corporation in addition to his own duties till further orders.
“Pending enquiry, Jasvinder Singh Dua is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” the order read, adding that during the period of his suspension, Dua would remain attached with the office of divisional commissioner, Jammu.
On October 10 last year, the ACB registered a case against Dua and two others — former managing director of SICOP A K Khullar and ex-general manager of SICOP B S Dua.
The case was registered on the basis of verification conducted by the ACB into the allegations against B S Dua, which included illegal appointment of his nephew Jasvinder Singh Dua in SICOP.
“During the probe, it transpired that Jasvinder Singh Dua had a sudden rise — within a span of 16 years of his service. He rose to the post of MD SICOP. Jasvinder Singh Dua had initially been appointed in SICOP as Junior Engineer for a period of three months.
“After approximately three months, his service as Junior Engineer was regularized by then MD illegally and under a conspiracy hatched with B S Dua, then GM, SICOP, who happened to be an uncle of the beneficiary. It has also come to the fore that during the period of B S Dua as MD, SICOP, his nephew got three promotions in violation of rules and norms governing the subject,” the ACB had said.
Kashmir
Trio arrested in Shopian
Srinagar, Feb 21: Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers of militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.
Three overground workers (OGWs) of militants were arrested from the Heff area of Shopian in the morning, they said. The arrested persons have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Padder and Bilal Ahmad Tell, the officials said, adding the trio was in their early twenties.
One pistol and some ammunition rounds of various rifles were seized from their possession, they said.
Kashmir
JKSSB approves 222 posts for 5 new GMCs, 47 posts of other Deptts
Jammu, Feb 20:The 163rd Board meeting of J&K Services Selection Board was chaired by Chairman JKSSB, Khalid Jahangir here today.
The meeting was attended by Members of the Board: Angrez Singh Rana, M. Shafiq Chak, Pritam Lal Atri, Harvinder Kour, Prof. Tasleema Peer, Controller of Examination JKSSB Musheer Ahmad Mirza, Special Secretary (Legal) Jung Bhadur and Secretary JKSSB Ranjeet Singh besides other officers of the Board.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on various agenda items related to preparation of various selection lists of five new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs), pending court cases, pending selection lists, recommendation withheld cases of various posts and PM Package (Migrants).
The Board approved 269 posts which include 222 posts of various categories for five new GMCs and 47 posts of pending selections.
The Board examined a total of 82 selection files of various categories for five new GMCs and approved 77 selection lists while deferring 5 selection files seeking further clarification from Health and Medical Education Department regarding eligibility and qualification for the post.
Pending selections of Junior Assistant District cadre Doda under item number 60, 02 of 2017, Boiler Mechanic Divisional cadre Jammu under item number 194, 03 of 2016, VLW District cadre Budgam (RBA category) under item number 73, 04 of 2017 under PM Package and Patwari district Budgam (SC category) under item number 364, 06 of 2015 were also approved by the Board and directed the concerned to forward the selection list to the concerned departments for further course of action.
Further, the Board also released 90 recommendations of withheld cases of various posts of different Districts cadre, Divisional cadre Jammu, Divisional cadre Kashmir, State cadre and PM Package (Migrants) and approved 7 cases in pursuance of the directions of Courts related to various categories of posts of pending selections.